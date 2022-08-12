Search

12 Aug 2022

Leitrim's Sonny makes a bid for Nose of Tralee

Voting open until August 22

Leitrim's Sonny makes a bid for Nose of Tralee

Leitrim Rose Saoirse Gibbons with Leitrim Nose Sonny

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

12 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Alongside our beautiful Leitrim Rose Saoirse Gibbons, we have Sonny the Dachshund from Fenagh hoping to win festival in Tralee this year.

One-year-old Sonny has been selected to represent Leitrim in the annual Petsitters Ireland competition. There are 32 animals hoping to win the title which includes the coveted title along with vouchers for Tesco and Petsitters Ireland and a professional photoshoot.

Sonny’s owner Shauna Bohan thinks he has what it takes to win Nose of Tralee 2022.

Sonny is a black and tan, long haired mini dachshund with two different coloured eyes. Shauna describes Sonny as a “very happy dog and loves interacting with people.” Shauna got Sonny after the loss of her fiance and she says he is a “bundle of joy.”

“He has brought so much happiness to our house and we would be lost without him.” Sonny loves cuddles and belly rubs and is so photogenic - so much in fact he has his own instagram account at sonn_the_dachshund

The winner of Nose of Tralee 2022 will be decided by public vote - voting continues until August 22, when the winner will be announced. Vote for sonny at https://www.petsittersireland.com/nose-of-tralee/

