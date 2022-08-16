Search

16 Aug 2022

Local history, archaeology and the environment all feature in Heritage Week events at Mohill Library

Local history, archaeology and the environment all feature in Heritage Week events at Mohill Library

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

16 Aug 2022 2:33 PM

As part of the Heritage Week events, the following has been organised at Mohill library:
-Tuesday, August 16 - Saturday, August 20
Free Family Heritage Trail. Call in and pick up your pack to learn about the history of Mohill town.
-Wednesday, August 17 at 3pm
Richard Whelan from BirdWatch Ireland will give a talk on Swifts. The talk will explore the world of Swifts and cover topics from Swift identification to ecology and conservation.
-Friday, August 19 from 2 - 5pm ‘Ask about Archaeology’
Have you ever wanted to ask an archaeologist a question?... or tell them about things you have come across in your locality. Drop-in and tell them what about you have found or ask a question.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media