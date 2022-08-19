Road closed close to the border

Emergency units at Derrylin this morning
The main road through Derrylin, Co Fermanagh remains closed after a serious collision this morning (Friday, August 19).
Main Street in the border village is closed with diversions in place. The PSNI has appealed for people to avoid the area if possible.
Members of the Cavan Fire Service were among those to respond to the incident along with the Northern Ireland Fire Service, Police and paramedics. It is understood to be an road traffic collision between a car and a lorry.
The Main Street of the border village is usually busy with traffic as it used as part of the N3 to Dublin.
Bus Éireann have annoucned as a result of the closure, it is unable to serve the Derrylin and Bellanaleck stops on the 30/X30 routes.
