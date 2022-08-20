Gallery: Spacious five bedroom property outside Carrick-on-Shannon

This deceptively spacious 5 bedroom dormer style property (circa 300m²) which is ideally suited for use as a family home comes to market ready for immediate occupation.
Situated in a rural setting with views of the surrounding countryside the property is conveniently situated only 500m from Kilnagross national school & 10km from the bustling tourist town of Carrick-on-Shannon.
Sited on approximately 1 acre of mature gardens the property also boasts a pond and garden shed to rear of dwelling and comprises of the following accommodation; Hallway, living room (solid fuel stove), conservatory (patio doors), kitchen/dining room (stove), utility room, hotpress, bathroom, large open plan games room at 1st floor level together with store room & No.5 bedrooms (1 en-suite).
Some of the any features include; Modern design & construction, Games room suitable for variety of uses & landscaped garden area with gated entrance.
Viewing a must and strictly by appointment only.
Contact: Gordon Hughes Estate Agents,
Main Street,
Carrick-on-Shannon,
Co Leitrim.
Tel: 071 9645555
Email: carrick@ghproperty.com
www.ghproperty.com
