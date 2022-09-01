This Friday is the deadline for Faughary Wind Farm grant applications

The Chinese owned Gaelelectric Faughary Wind Farm Company Limited, on Faughary Mountain overlooking Manorhamilton, is providing grants of up €2,000 to assist nearby community groups in their work for local people.
Regarding the grants the Faughary Wind Farm Company say “the Fund will support organisations promoting community development and social inclusion within the local area so that all members are connected, actively achieving and participating in their community.
The closing date for grant applications is this Friday, September 2. The grant application information, etc., is provided online at https://www2.fundsformsos.org – the CGN Windfarms Community Funds 2022.
The priority areas for this Faughary Wind Farm Company grants round are – older people, lone parents, heritage and arts, children and young people, people with disabilities, members of new communities and those in rural isolation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.