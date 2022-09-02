Excellent Leaving Cert results at St Clare's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton

St Clare's Comprehensive School, Manorhamilton
Maeve Kelly, Principal of St Clare's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton has praised Leaving Cert 2022 students noting: "We are very proud of our student's achievements in St Clare's Comprehensive.
"The excellent results today are reflective of the hard work and dedication of both students and staff. We strive to support all students to reach their full potential and we as a school have achieved that today. It is a fitting way to begin the celebrations of 50 years of providing education at St. Clare's Comprehensive School."
