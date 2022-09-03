Leitrim Animal Welfare to build new centre worth €1 million

Leitrim Animal Welfare is taking on an ambitious plan to build a new centre and expand its services.

The group are hoping to build a centre worth €1 million accommodating 32 kennels, three exercise areas and even a veterinary surgery and offices.

Leitrim Animal Warden Megan Gaffney explained that the new centre will increase its capacity in helping more animals in need and will aid in the overall welfare of animals.

Leitrim Animal Warden Megan Gaffney showcasing the work of the charity in Leitrim at the RDS in Dublin last week.

The plans include building up to 32 kennels to accommodate the “overwhelming intake of dogs with three exercise areas for stimulation and socialisation for the animals with two being sheltered from rain.”

One of their main objectives is to build a veterinary centre within this build.

Megan said, “We believe this is vitally important as we are highly dependent on our local vets on a daily basis. We feel having our own veterinary surgery within our centre will help relieve the stress on the already overwhelmed veterinary system and create more room for the public and their pets. Due to the overwhelming velocity all veterinary practices face throughout the country, it is proving hard for both vets and members of the public to get immediate appointments.

“Within this build we plan on building new offices, a grooming parlour and a meet and greet area where new adopters can meet their potential animal companions in a calming environment.

“We also plan on having a segregated area where animals who are nursing their young can have there own area without minimal risk of infection and stress.”

The charity plan on expanding its animal welfare efforts by accommodating wildlife rehabilitation and stables for horses.

One of the Animal Wardens' role within their job description is to teach Animal Welfare in schools, youth projects, nursing homes, rehabilitation centres etc.

With this in mind, the group aim to build an education centre where members of the public can come in with a hands on learning approach.

The estimated cost of the new centre is over €1 million which they aim to accomplish through fundraising efforts.

If you are interested in being involved in this much needed, modernised approach to animal welfare by building this new centre, please donate through paypal which can be accessed through Leitrim Animal Welfare's Facebook page or you can contact call: (071) 96 48300 or you can also email: leitrimanimalwarden@gmail.com

The group took part in the 'Positive Strides' programme at the Dublin Horse Show in the RDS last week.

They got to showcase the hard work both Leitrim Animal Welfare and Hungry Horse Outside have accomplished over the past 10-20 years, in providing safety, shelter and a new lease of life for animals as well as helping communities to thrive.

Hilary Robinson from Hungry Horse Outside and Longford Dog Pound is a hard working woman with many years of animal welfare experience behind her. With this knowledge and key insight, she made steps to establish education, stables and land for horses for marginalised communities.

With Hilary’s efforts, both Leitrim Sports Partnership and Longford Sports Partnership developed a programme that harmonised the relationship between man and horse within disadvantaged communities.

Courses available through the two partnerships consist of learning to ride a horse, grooming, behaviour etc that help the people involved to learn broader skill sets, such as confidence building, teamwork.