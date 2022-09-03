Search

03 Sept 2022

Appeal for instruments for Ukrainian musicians in Drumshanbo

violin

Donal O'Grady

03 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

There are over 200 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, in the Lough Allen Hotel in Drumshanbo.

There are qualified music teachers amongst them but, sadly, they have no instruments to learn to play on.

George Eggleston is an Uileann Piper and Flute Player from Elphin, Co Roscommon and he is appealing to the wider community to donate any unused instrument lying idle to help these people.

Indeed if you’d like to go out and buy an instrument for learners to use, feel free to do so and contact George.

Instruments needed includes: keyboards, accordions, guitars, tin whistles, flutes, etc, in fact any instrument you may have lying unused in your attic, shed or garage.

Contact George on (086) 0826357. Any instruments donated can be collected, they will be cleaned and serviced and will form a pool of instruments.

George has already received a great response to his appeal with many traditional musicians offering help of classes, instruments, etc.

One Ukrainian lady in the hotel is a classical pianist. She has lost her home and her job and herself and her husband are in the hotel. Any musician help will be appreciated.

