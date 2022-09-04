Leitrim features prominently on Spotify Yeats Country playlist

Leitrim locations such as Dromahair, Parkes Castle and of course the stunning Glencar feature in ‘Yeats Country Guide,’ a new playlist on Spotify.

The free new resource ‘Yeats Country Guide’ is a soundscape of stories, music and poetry around both Sligo and Leitrim.

Many of the places referenced in his early poems can be visited on this digital guide. From Dooney Rock to Glencar Waterfall, the Lake Isle of Inishfree to Knocknarea, these iconic sites from his Celtic Twilight phase are all included.

Best of all, when enjoyed on Spotify as the ‘Yeats Country Guide’ playlist, a who’s who of Yeats fans – as well as Yeats himself– are added to the mix.

Everyone from WH Auden to Michael MacLiammoir, Cyril Cusack to Niall O’Shea can be heard reading his poems.

As to Yeats-inspired music, The Waterboys feature prominently along with The Cranberries, John McCormack, Maura O’Connell and many more.

Tour curator John Ward said “the trick with a colossus like Yeats is to come up with a new angle on how to reflect his rich legacy. This playlist is an innovative new way of not just hearing the early poems, but also exploring the landscape that inspired that body of work through music and story.

“I think listeners will enjoy the wide array of material on offer from a host of fellow Yeats lovers.”

Folklore, mythology and a host of interesting anecdotes about the area are also covered. And it is not all about just Yeats! The

Spotify playlist comes with a dedicated webpage to help visitors plan the route if they’re coming to the north west of Ireland in person.