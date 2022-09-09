Glencar Waterfall Nature Biodiversity Workshop

Glencar Waterfall.
One of Leitrim's most scenic locations, namely, Glencar Waterfall, will be the venue for a Leitrim Development Company promoted Biodiversity Workshop (course) on this Sunday, September 11 from 11am to 1pm when it will be possible for all attending to get a better understanding of how we can regenerate our countryside in a natural way, and undo the damage done to the environment by fossil fuels, etc.
The event's promoters say that it “is part of a programme of workshops being delivered by Leitrim Development Company which is an action of the County Leitrim Local Biodiversity Action Plan 2022-2027.
“The workshops are funded under the Rural Development LEADER Programme. The aim is to reach out and encourage local communities, businesses, farmers, and private individuals from across County Leitrim to learn about, appreciate and take an active interest in encouraging, enhancing and protecting the For further details of the other workshops taking place along with the Biodiversity Awareness Event, please visit www.ldco.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.