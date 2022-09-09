Search

09 Sept 2022

Glencar Waterfall Nature Biodiversity Workshop

Glencar Waterfall

Glencar Waterfall.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

09 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

One of Leitrim's most scenic locations, namely, Glencar Waterfall, will be the venue for a Leitrim Development Company promoted Biodiversity Workshop (course) on this Sunday, September 11 from 11am to 1pm when it will be possible for all attending to get a better understanding of how we can regenerate our countryside in a natural way, and undo the damage done to the environment by fossil fuels, etc.


The event's promoters say that it “is part of a programme of workshops being delivered by Leitrim Development Company which is an action of the County Leitrim Local Biodiversity Action Plan 2022-2027.


“The workshops are funded under the Rural Development LEADER Programme. The aim is to reach out and encourage local communities, businesses, farmers, and private individuals from across County Leitrim to learn about, appreciate and take an active interest in encouraging, enhancing and protecting the For further details of the other workshops taking place along with the Biodiversity Awareness Event, please visit www.ldco.ie 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media