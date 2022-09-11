Leitrim Joint Policing Committee open to public next week

A public meeting of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee in conjunction with An Garda Síochána will take place on Wednesday night, September 14 at 7pm in The Ballroom of Romance, Glenfarne.



Members of the public are invited to attend and indeed all will be most welcome when they do so. Membership of the Leitrim Joint Policing Committee includes elected members of Leitrim County Council, Oireachtas Members, Garda Representatives, Community Representatives and leading Leitrim County Council officials.



For all people in North Leitrim criminal activity is always a matter of concern in every town, village and townland. This issue impacts on all in rural areas, as is very evident from what happened during the recent terrifying burglary incident in Ballintubber, Co. Roscommon where it was a horrible experience for 93-year-old Una Farrell at 2am in the morning at her home and business premises.



With the onset of darker evenings and longer nights in the coming months criminals are sure to be at work in all rural areas.

The Glenfarne Leitrim Joint Policing Committee public meeting will address this issue and hopefully as a result all local North Leitrim communities will be in a better position to avoid becoming victims of criminal activity.