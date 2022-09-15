Calling all students from 1977-82 in Moyne Community School

Moyne Community School reunion for '77-'82 class
Moyne Community School Class of '77-'82 - 40th Anniversary
Calling all Pupils & Teachers - If you attended, did Leaving Cert, Pre-Employment, Pre – Nursing or Secretarial or were a Teacher in Moyne during those years, please get in touch. We’d love to see you!
If anyone has any photos that you could share with us please get in touch.
Moyne School open 5.00pm – 6.00pm, Saturday, October 8.
The Breffni Arms, Arva, Buffet (€20/head) from 7.00pm
Numbers to be confirmed to Geraldine (Doyle) Dobson by Sunday, September 25. (086 8861579 or email gerdobson@gmail.com or message to join the Group WhatsApp.
At the moment we have spaces available if pupils from other years wish to attend.
