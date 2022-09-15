Search

15 Sept 2022

Calling all students from 1977-82 in Moyne Community School

Calling all students from 1977-82 in Moyne Community School

Moyne Community School reunion for '77-'82 class

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

15 Sept 2022 3:33 PM

Moyne Community School Class of '77-'82 - 40th Anniversary

Calling all Pupils & Teachers - If you attended, did Leaving Cert, Pre-Employment, Pre – Nursing or Secretarial or were a Teacher in Moyne during those years, please get in touch. We’d love to see you! 

If anyone has any photos that you could share with us please get in touch.

Moyne School open 5.00pm – 6.00pm, Saturday, October 8.

The Breffni Arms, Arva, Buffet (€20/head) from 7.00pm 

Numbers to be confirmed to Geraldine (Doyle) Dobson by Sunday, September 25. (086 8861579 or email gerdobson@gmail.com or message to join the Group WhatsApp.

At the moment we have spaces available if pupils from other years wish to attend.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media