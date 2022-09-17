Search

17 Sept 2022

Leitrim is losing out because of shortage of rural EV charging stations

Leitrim is losing out because of shortage of rural EV charging stations

EV charging station

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

17 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Rural communities without electric vehicle charging points are in danger of “being left behind” according to Cllr Paddy O’Rourke.
He said that if visitors are told there are no electric vehicle charging points in certain areas “they tend to avoid those areas”.
Cllr O’Rourke said he has highlighted the need for more charging stations a number of times over the past few years and “there has not been much change”.


“More charges are needed in smaller towns and villages,” he said adding he was aware of a few electric vehicle owners who have “gotten into problems because their vehicles are almost running out of charge” in areas where there are no public charge stations.


“What is the position regarding the provision of charging points for electric vehicles? There is an increasing demand for this service and communities who don’t have a charging point are in danger of being left behind, with motorists being drawn towards centres where the service is available, bringing their business and spreading power with them,” warned the Fianna Fáil councillor.


His comments were backed by Cllr Sean McDermott who said he was aware of visitors to the area who had encountered problems and said it was important this shortage be dealt with going forward.
Director of Services for Economic Development, Planning, Environment and Transportation, Joseph Gilhooly, explained that “Leitrim County Council is part of the Faster project which will provide fast charging points for electric vehicles in the border counties.


“Louth County Council is the lead authority for this project. At present, the proposal is to provide fast chargers in the new town centre car park in Carrick-on-Shannon and the car park at the Fire Station in Manorhamilton.
“The charging point in Manorhamilton was moved from the new town centre car park because the cost of providing a power connection at this location was too expensive.”


Mr Gilhooly said that Louth County Council intends to go to tender for the installation of these chargers shortly and “it is expected that they will be installed in 2023, the cost of the installation will be borne by the contract.”
However, he noted that the maintenance and operation costs of these charges will be paid by Leitrim County Council acknowledging that “the exact details of this have not been decided yet”.


“At present Leitrim County Council has no plans for further charging points in the county.
However, other charging points have been made available in the county through other service providers on public property or property that public have access to."


He acknowledged that a comprehensive rollout was needed noting that the most efficient avenue for getting additional charge stations in the county would be to see these delivered as part of a national programme.


Cllr Enda Stenson observed that it is clear “more charging stations are not going to be delivered in a hurry”.
Cllr Enda McGloin stressed the importance of “pressing home” the need for more charging stations in rural areas and suggested sending this to the Minister for Energy.


“Obviously we have the Green Party in Government, they need to step-up to place supports for private and public electric vehicle infrastructure to be put in place,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media