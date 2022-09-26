Update: Road closed on N16 close to Glencar

Garda logo
Update: This road is now closed and is located close to Glencar on the N16.
Gardaí in Manorhamhilton are urging the public to take extra caution on the N16 between Manorhamilton and Sligo.
A crane has gone off the road at Gortnagregory.
The road is down to one lane and diversions are in place.
A second crane is expected to arrive at the scene at 10.15. Further updates will be available later
