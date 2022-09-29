Garda Divisional Youth Award for Leitrim student

Sara O'Beirne receiving her award
Sara O'Beirne was nominated by Ms Hanley as the Mohill Community College student of the year for the Sligo/Leitrim Garda Divisional Youth Awards.
The award ceremony took place in the Glasshouse hotel in Sligo last week.
The aim of the awards is to celebrate young people's achievements in the community.
Sara is a most worthy winner having been involved in a number of initiatives that benefitted her local community.
Sara received a Google Nest and a certificate. Well done to Sara, such a positive role model to the students in our school.
