Gallery: Stars come out for launch of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with California Orange Citrus

The drinks industry was out in force for the global unveiling of the latest curious creation from Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin at Nolita Dublin.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with California Orange Citrus didn’t fail to surprise and delight and guests were thrilled to meet the world-famous Mixology stars & Tik Tok sensations, Johnny Drinks, who flew in especially from New York for the occasion.

A host of well-known faces and special guests from the top bars and venues across the country turned out for the celebrations hosted by The Shed Distillery and Dalcassian Wines and Spirits.

PJ Rigney, the Curious Mind behind Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin and The Shed Distillery brands made a rare appearance with wife Denise (co-founder and owner of the family business) & daughters Roisin & Maeve and their son Brian.

Social media star Nadia Adan, Newstalk presenters Jess Kelly and Andrea Gilligan and Youtube stars Sean Connelly & Colin Regan from the Try Channel were among the VIP guests at Nolita Dublin.

The Shed Distillery international Event Manager David Donnelly hosted a memorable evening and even donned a specially designed orange blazer in honour of the occasion. The Shed Distillery Mixology team travelled up from Drumshanbo to create very special Curious Cocktails featuring the new Gunpowder Orange Citrus Gin, including a ‘Golden State of Mind’ Gin & Tonic, the Curious Cosmo with fresh lime juice & cranberries and the hugely popular Gunpowder Margherita featuring Tequila Reposado & cracked sea salt.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin with California Orange Citrus is the result of the Curious Mind’s Journey through California and features exotic layers of fresh citrus, oriental botanicals and gunpowder tea with added subtle hints of California Orange citrus.