Date change for 3 Peak Challenge in Cavan, Leitrim and Fermanagh

Cuilcagh Ramblers are organising a "3 Peaks 3 Counties Fundraiser" have changed their date from October 8 to Sunday October 9 to help raise funds in aid of the Byrne Family in Corlough who recently lost their 17-year-old son Luke in a car accident.

The date has been changed to avoid a clash with a football final for the U17 boys of Corlough and Swanlinbar that is taking place on 8th Oct 2022.

Luke's mother Lorraine is still recovering from her injuries and funds are being raised to help with her medical bills.

Sliabh an Iarainn in Leitrim, Benbrack in Cavan and Cuilcagh (the Fermanagh route) are the three peaks. Participants can take on the as many peaks as they like or simply complete the Cuilcagh Lowland walk at your leisure.

Participants are asked to contribute a minimum of €30, which they can raise through

sponsorship/donations (Sponsorship cards available on request).

If interested, please contact the Cuilcagh Rambler5s on 00447731007797 or 0876812413, Facebook Messenger or cuilcaghramblers@outlook.com and ask for sponsorship cards.