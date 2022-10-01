Search

01 Oct 2022

Leitrim area deaths - Saturday, October 1

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

01 Oct 2022 10:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean O'Loughlin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Sean O'Loughlin, Carricknabrack, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, and formerly of Ballymorris, Aughrim, Co. Wicklow. Peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff of Sligo University Hospital on Thursday, 29th September. Beloved husband and best friend of Kathleen (Kay). Very sadly missed by his loving family, brother Liam, sisters Mary O'Loughlin, Anne Rock and Brigid Mulkern, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Saturday, 1st October from 3pm - 6pm. Removal for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo at 2pm on Sunday, 2nd October. Burial afterwards in Ballinaglera Cemetery. House private please.

Martin Dolan, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Martin Dolan, Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Newtownmanor, on Thursday, September 29th, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Marie and by his brother Sean. Sadly missed by his loving sons Mark and David, daughters Denise and Fidelma, sons-in-law Keelan and Barry, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren Amber, Luke, Alex, Aidan, Oisin, Logan, Tori, Lauren and Kaeleigh, brother Seamus, sisters Mary and Breege, relatives and friends.
Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday at 11am to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private please. 
 
Sean Dwyer, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Geevagh, Co Sligo

Sean Dwyer 11 Aghacarra, Corrigeenroe, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Geevagh, Co. Sligo. Suddenly, yet peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, with his family by his side. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Molly and his brother Damien. Sean will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken wife Martina and their son Dylan, brothers Martin, Dominic and Dermot, sister Gráinne, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal from his home on Saturday morning to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery. 

Margaret Teresa McDermott, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Margaret Teresa McDermott (née Costello), Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, 28th September, peacefully, at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Pre-deceased by her husband Sean and son Gerald. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving Daughters Eileen Worral (Lucan), Mary Farrell (Athy), son Sean (Kilclare), sons-in-law Breffini and Jeremy, daughter-in-law Annie Cull, grandchildren Jamie, Kevin, Ross, Dylan, Makayla and Sadie, sister Mary Walter (USA), brother TP Costello (Gowel), sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Margaret Teresa’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Saturday morning at 10.30 o’clock to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Drumcong, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Drumcong Cemetery. House private, please.

Maureen McGivern, Sligo Town / Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

Maureen McGivern (nee Walsh), 20 Ard Na Veigh, Sligo Town, and formerly Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim, peacefully, at St John's Hospital, Sligo, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband John, her brothers Michael and Joe, sisters Betty and Kathleen. Maureen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Michael and Sean, sisters Christina, Eithne, Margaret, Carmel and brother Bertie, grandchildren Verona, Grace, Denise, great-grandchildren Archie and Conor, daughter in law Marian, brother in law Paddy, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Glenfarne, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Hugh Brady, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Hugh Brady, Drumgoon, Killeshandra, Co Cavan, on Wednesday, 28th September, peacefully, in Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Predeceased by his wife Brigid, parents Susan and Richard, sisters Nance and Mary, sadly missed by his nephews, niece-in-law, nephews-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.20am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.

