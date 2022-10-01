Gallery: Small holding in Kilnagross comes onto the market in Leitrim

This three bedroom bungalow is situated on a perfect smallholding of approx. 4 acres of land together with outbuildings and cattle handling facilities in the scenic countryside of Kilnagross.



Centrally located in the property is a living room to the front which has a solid fuel stove, off the living room there is a very spacious sitting room with an open fireplace and window to the front, on the other side is a bedroom to the front overlooking the garden.



Located to the rear of the property we have another two bedrooms, the kitchen at the back with new hob and oven which is very bright with double aspect and a family bathroomn which has recently been upgraded.



Externally at the rear of the property is a yard and off the yard are the outbuildings and beyond the outbuildings is a cattle crush.



It is set on circa 4 acres of land and would be ideal for anyone looking to do organic farming or have a smallholding with animals.



It is situated next door to Kilnagross National School and approximately 11km to Carrick-on-Shannon.



Contact REA Brady to arrange a viewing of this great property to appreciate all the space around it.

Call 071 9622444.