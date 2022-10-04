Search

04 Oct 2022

Carrick teacher tops the poll at Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis

Carrick teacher tops the poll at Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis

Keith Henry

Reporter:

Donal O'Grady

04 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

A Carrick-on-Shannon teacher and former Sligo Councillor Keith Henry topped the poll to be elected to the influential Fianna Fáil committee of 15 at the party’s Ard Fheis held in the RDS last weekend.

Delegates from all over the country were entitled to vote in the election. Henry topped the poll and was the only person elected on the first count mustering up 13% of all first preferences with the support of Leitrim delegates.

In total, 18 people contested the election for 7 seats on the male panel. His poll topping performance means he is also on the party’s officer board alongside Taoiseach Micheal Martin, party Vice Presidents, Secretaries and Treasurers.

Henry, who is a former Leas Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council and director of elections to former TD Eamon Scanlon, said he was “delighted with the performance and I look forward to working within the party to make a positive difference for all the people of Ireland”.

The secondary school teacher in the Community School in Carrick-on-Shannon is heavily involved in many community groups and is expected to contest to be a candidate for the party in future elections.

He also congratulated fellow Sligonian Edel McSharry who also topped the poll on the woman's panel and in turn will be on the office board too.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media