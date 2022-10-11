Leitrim’s leakage levels lowered with Tullaghan water works 

Irish Water crews will be on site in Leitrim’s most northerly village in the coming days to remove the old pipework along the L6059 and the crossing with the N15.

Within weeks works will be complete and locals will have a much more reliable supply with the new pipework putting a stop to sporadic bursts. Replacing more than 700 metres of water main, susceptible to bursts, will be welcome news for the people of Redbrae in Tullaghan.

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, Irish Water has reduced leaks nationally from 46% in 2018 to 38% last year and this work in Redbrae will help achieve a national leakage rate of 25% by the end of 2030. The replacement of the old water main in Redbrae will bring a plethora of benefits, according to Irish Water’s Networks Regional Lead Declan Cawley.

“We know the inconvenience bursts and unplanned interruptions have on homes and businesses and by replacing old water mains like these in Redbrae, Tullaghan we are reducing the possibility of disruptions to the supply. These works also reduce the amount of treated water being lost underground and save a valuable resource, " stated Declan Cawley.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place in Redbrae, but areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact. Some short-term interruptions to the water supply may be required, but customers can be assured of a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned outages.

“On behalf of Irish Water, I’d like to thank the local community in advance for their patience and cooperation as the project progresses. The long-term benefits will outweigh any short-term inconvenience,” said Declan.

Customers with questions about the project can call Irish Water on 1800 278 278 or contact us on Twitter @IWCare. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie