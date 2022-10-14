Local TD Marc MacSharry to be accepted back into Fianna Fail

Deputy Marc MacSharry
Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry is to be accepted back into the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party after speaking to the Taoiseach.
According to media reports this evening the Sligo/Leitrim deputy, who was one of the Taoiseach’s strongest critics, told Micheál Martin he wants to come back after quitting last year.
Mr Martin spoke to Mr MacSharry in recent days and the TD told him he wants to come back to the parliamentary party.
Under Fianna Fáil party rules, five days’ notice must be given to the whip once a member resigns the whip of the party.
FF TDs and senators are set to formally agree to Mr MacSharry being welcomed back at their parliamentary party meeting next week.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.