Launch of industry focused image bank for Leitrim

The Western Development Commission, in partnership with Leitrim County Council has launched an industry focused image bank for Co Leitrim.



This is the third county to be launched as part of a wider initiative across the West and Northwest following Co Donegal’s launch in April 2022 and Co Sligo before this.



The image bank, which is the latest element of the agency’s ‘More To Life’ campaign has been created to highlight the opportunities for highly skilled career choices across the region.



The images, all taken by professional photographer Paul McGuckin will now become freely available for those who wish to promote Leitrim and the Northwest as a location to live, work and invest in.



The project, which had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic was restarted in recent months with the photographer spending time across the county of Leitrim to ensure all sectors across FDI, Indigenous companies, the start-up community, the vibrant food scene, the connected hubs and much more was captured.



Choosing the companies and organising the logistics of each shoot was a collaboration between the team at the WDC, The Atlantic Economic Corridor officer and Leitrim County Council.



The variety of high-quality images includes Masonite, The Food Hub, The Hive, Vistamed, Cora Systems, Mohill Enterprise Centre and many more.



CEO of the Western Development Commission, Tomás Ó Síocháin, said, “These high-quality images, which are free to use, will support the Leitrim community, our key stakeholders and our diaspora to showcase the wide-range of ongoing activity and the many roles available across tech, pharma, retail, customer service and more.”