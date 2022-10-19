Search

19 Oct 2022

Farm Succession and Planning meeting in Carrick-on-Shannon this Thursday

Bush Hotel

The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

19 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Leitrim IFA will host a public meeting in The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, October 20 at 8pm.

The meeting is organised by IFA Farm Family and will focus on Farm Succession and Planning.

It will feature two guest speakers, James Staines from Staines Law and Trevor Boland from IFAC.

James Staines will present on starting the conversation of farm business transfer and succession. 

He will also look at legal issues to consider involving transfers and wills as well as look at how to  avoid disputes. James will also look at all the steps involved in a farm transfer.

Trevor Boland will speak about partnerships, registered partnerships and companies. He will also look at  stamp duty, the Fair Deal scheme, Capital Gains Tax and young farmers starting farming and tax returns.

This meeting is incredibly important for farmers, their spouses or partners and it will also be beneficial for their  adult children.

