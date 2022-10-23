Success of Leitrim Sportive

The Leitrim Glens Sportive held on the August 7 was a great success and the ideal weather conditions added to the wonderful atmosphere.



In total, 165 cyclists took part in the various routes over 40km,100km,150km and 200km all starting and finishing at the W-8 centre in Manorhamilton.



Leitrim Glens C.C. would like to thank all the cyclists both local and visitors who supported this event, with special mention to the large group of 10 cyclists from Orwell Wheelers C.C. who travelled all the way from Dundrum, Co. Dublin.



All the cyclists enjoyed the quiet roads and great scenery. Many complimented the unique permanent cycling signage now in place over the entire County, designed to enhance the cycling experience.



This Sportive was sponsored and hosted by W-8 centre/Future Cast Manorhamilton and the lead cars were supplied by Kevin Egan Cars Sligo.



North West STOP were the associated charity which received €585 through the event.

This event takes many hours of planning, but the support of all the local volunteers and marshals on the day, who give their time to stand at various junctions is vital.



The organisers would also like to thank Sligo Civil Defence for providing First Aid cover, Chain Driven Cycles and Scanlon Cycles for providing mechanical back up and the Motorbike marshals and car drivers. Also special thanks to Brian Kerrigan for beingthe M.C. and providing music throughout the day.



Food was provided by Kiltyclogher Community Centre and Berry’s Tavern Drumshanbo. Glencar Water provided for the much-needed water refreshments. Hot meals were served at the end of the event to all the cyclists, marshals and volunteers by W8/Osta.



Finally, to Padraig Thornton and Joseph Sheerin for their great photos taken on the day.