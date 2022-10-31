Watch: Large tractor run against gold mining in North Leitrim

Tractor Run organised by Treasure Leitrim on October 30
A large Tractor Run organised by Treasure Leitrim was held yesterday, Sunday, October 30. The run was held against gold mining through licenced areas and it was addressed to Taoiseach Michael Martin, Tánaiste Leo Vardkar and Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan.
The large tractor run passed through Lurganboy, Rossinver, and Manorhamilton. The event started at Shavaus Cross and nded at Manorhamilton Castle, there were speeches at the castle.
Farmers out in force for Treasure Leitrim’s Tractor run against gold mining today Sun 30th,through licensed areas.— TreasureLeitrim (@TreasureLeitrim) October 30, 2022
Movement to stop mining companies & refuse access to lands. @EamonRyan @MichealMartinTD @LeoVaradkar @ivanabacik #farmersrising #notomining #bangoldmining #Ireland pic.twitter.com/lp3PiWCkSa
