Suspect remains in custody as gardai continue to probe murders of two men

A man remains in custody in Ireland as police investigate the murders of two men who detectives believe may have met their killer online.

Gardai are conducting two separate murder inquiries after the violent deaths of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, in the town of Sligo on the west coast.

Both men were found dead in their own homes this week having suffered extensive injuries.

Detectives are investigating a potential homophobic motive and have issued safety advice to people using dating apps.

The suspect, in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of Mr Snee’s body in his apartment in Connaughton Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

The man, who was detained in Sligo town at around 1.45am on Wednesday, remained in custody on Thursday. Detectives can question him for a total of 24 hours, excluding breaks.

Mr Moffitt’s body was discovered in his house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Gardai are also investigating a third recent incident in the Sligo area as part of the murder investigations.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Garda Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken said gardai were keeping an “open mind” about motivation.

“We are actively investigating as to whether there is any hate-related motive to these murders,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin and other Government ministers have condemned the murders and LGBT Ireland, a support service for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, has expressed shock and concern.

Vigils for the two victims have been planned in Sligo and Dublin on Friday evening.