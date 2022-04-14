Search

14 Apr 2022

"Community is numb with grief following shocking murders in Sligo" says local TD

An Garda Síochána provides advice to Victims of Coercive Control

File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

14 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice and Equality Martin Kenny TD has said the Sligo community has been left numb with grief following the devastating and gruesome murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD extended his condolences to the family and friends of both men, and expressed his solidarity with the LGBT+ community living in fear following the revelation that the Gardaí are investigating whether there was a homophobic motivation to these horrific crimes.

Deputy Kenny: “The murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt have devastated the people of Sligo, who are today in shock and numb with grief.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathies with the families and friends of both of these men. While it is of some relief that the Gardaí have apprehended a suspect, people are in disbelief that murders so savage and brutal could take place in their community.

“I want to echo the Gardaí’s appeals for anyone who was approached by someone suspicious in recent days to come forward, no matter how minor the interaction may have been. The fact that the Gardaí are also investigating whether there was a homophobic element to these murders will be of deep concern to the LGBT+ community.

“The Gardaí team have a dedicated diversity team here, and they have promised discretion and compassion to any witness who comes forward. These murders come just days after the savage and brutal homophobic attack in Dublin on an innocent young man, Evan Somers, who was left lying on the street with multiple fractures.

“We are a society that demonstrated our collective sense of inclusivity and solidarity with the LGBT+ community when we voted for marriage equality in 2015.

“We thought and hoped that the outcome of that referendum would herald a turning point for equality in this country, but that attack and the line of investigation into these murders will undoubtedly have members of the LGBT+ community living in fear once more.

“Nobody should have to live with that sense of fear. We have come a long way as a society but it is clear that we have a long way to go still. Everyone should have the right to go about their daily lives feeling safe on our streets and in their homes.  

“There is no room for hate or prejudice in our country, and I want to express my solidarity with the LGBT+ community and everyone affected by these harrowing attacks.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media