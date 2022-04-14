"Community is numb with grief following shocking murders in Sligo" says local TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice and Equality Martin Kenny TD has said the Sligo community has been left numb with grief following the devastating and gruesome murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt.

The Sligo-Leitrim TD extended his condolences to the family and friends of both men, and expressed his solidarity with the LGBT+ community living in fear following the revelation that the Gardaí are investigating whether there was a homophobic motivation to these horrific crimes.

Deputy Kenny: “The murders of Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt have devastated the people of Sligo, who are today in shock and numb with grief.

“I want to extend my deepest sympathies with the families and friends of both of these men. While it is of some relief that the Gardaí have apprehended a suspect, people are in disbelief that murders so savage and brutal could take place in their community.

“I want to echo the Gardaí’s appeals for anyone who was approached by someone suspicious in recent days to come forward, no matter how minor the interaction may have been. The fact that the Gardaí are also investigating whether there was a homophobic element to these murders will be of deep concern to the LGBT+ community.

“The Gardaí team have a dedicated diversity team here, and they have promised discretion and compassion to any witness who comes forward. These murders come just days after the savage and brutal homophobic attack in Dublin on an innocent young man, Evan Somers, who was left lying on the street with multiple fractures.

“We are a society that demonstrated our collective sense of inclusivity and solidarity with the LGBT+ community when we voted for marriage equality in 2015.

“We thought and hoped that the outcome of that referendum would herald a turning point for equality in this country, but that attack and the line of investigation into these murders will undoubtedly have members of the LGBT+ community living in fear once more.

“Nobody should have to live with that sense of fear. We have come a long way as a society but it is clear that we have a long way to go still. Everyone should have the right to go about their daily lives feeling safe on our streets and in their homes.

“There is no room for hate or prejudice in our country, and I want to express my solidarity with the LGBT+ community and everyone affected by these harrowing attacks.”