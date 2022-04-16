The Search in on for the 2022 Leitrim Rose of Tralee

The iconic Rose of Tralee International Festival emerged from a two-year hiatus over the weekend with a real flourish, as it formally announced inspiring plans for an exciting new era and officially launched “The Search for the 2022 Leitrim Rose of Tralee”.

Anthony O`Gara, the Executive Chair of the Festival, revealed an exciting plan for the festival to become more accessible at community level with a vision to support voluntary fundraising efforts.

Additionally, the relaxed entry requirements were reinforced, making it easier to become a Rose of Tralee, whilst supporting the all-inclusive and diverse nature of the festival.

Eimear Reynolds, Leitrim Rose Co Ordinator told the Leitrim Observer, “We at the Leitrim Rose Centre are inviting all interested girls between 18 and 29-years-old to reach out and put themselves forward to enter this year’s Leitrim Rose selection. As a new initiative we are inviting GAA, Camogie Clubs, Societies and local communities to partner with the Leitrim Rose Centre and participate in local events and in return the Leitrim Rose Centre will make a generous contribution to the local community or organisations involved.

Imelda Scally, current Leitrim Rose commented, “Becoming the Leitrim Rose was an amazing experience from start to finish. Four years on I have so many memories and I have had so many opportunities to take part in once in a lifetime experiences”

We are delighted to have the wonderful Bush Hotel as hospitality sponsor of the Leitrim Rose where our Leitrim Rose 2022 will take place on Saturday, June 11.

The Leitrim Rose Centre has also announced an exciting new partnership with Leitrim County Council.

Steve Cronly, Director of Operations of the Rose of Tralee International Festival commented “It is an exciting new partnership between the Leitrim Rose of Tralee and Leitrim County Council. The festival is rolling out a programme to engage with communities across Leitrim over the next three years, to build a structure of multiple local events in communities across the county. Our focus will be to work with those communities to hold Rose Selections, and through that process to support community fundraising in each of those areas.”

The 2022 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from August 19th – August 23rd. The festival team are presently planning a host of amazing events that traditionally take place in Tralee town during this period, inclusive of lights, parades, family entertainment, street performance and much more.

For Further details please contact the Rose of Tralee International Office at info@roseoftralee.ie and on all social media platforms. Applications are now officially open on www.therosetralee.ie

Entry Criteria – Rose of Tralee International Festival 2022

1) AGE: 18 years of age by January 1st, 2022, and will not have reached your 30th birthday on or prior to September 1st, 2022.

2) STATUS: Single / Married or anyone identifying as female is welcome to enter.

3) IRISH DESCENT: Be an Irish citizen or of Irish origin by virtue of one of your ancestors having been born in Ireland. For applicants residing outside the island of Ireland - be living in the region you wish to represent for a minimum of one year and recommend that if selected as the Rose that you will remain resident in this region for the following 12 months.

4) HISTORY: Never have previously represented any Centre as a Rose in the Regional Festival or International Rose of Tralee Selection. Be available for Rose Selection events and if selected be available for International Festival events.

5) ENTRY FEE: An entrant sponsorship fee of €300 was required for entrants based in Ireland. This is now reduced to €200. Your local Rose Centre will give you more details. Contact your local International Centre directly for their sponsorship details.