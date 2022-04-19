Grant of €85,000 for Leitrim’s St Mogue’s Abbey

Grants have been allocated for a wide range of archaeological heritage projects under the Department’s 2022 Community Monuments Fund.

This year 128 projects are being supported with an overall investment of €6 million.

Leitrim’s St. Mogue’s Abbey in Rossinver was awarded €85,000 under the scheme.

In Co Cavan, St. Mogue’s Island, south of Bawnboy was awarded €15,473.40 and Moneygashel Cashel, south-west

of Blacklion €14,491.86.

In Roscommon, Elphin Windmill received €29,341.30 in funding and in Donegal, Assaroe Abbey, Ballyshannon has been funded to the tune of €20,756.

The Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Mr Malcolm Noonan, TD, made the announcement.

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection and promotion of local monuments and historic sites.

It contains a number of different measures aimed at enabling conservation works to be carried out on archaeological monuments which are deemed to be significant and in need of urgent support, encouraging access to archaeological monuments and improving their presentation and also building resilience in archaeological monuments to enable them to withstand the effects of climate change.