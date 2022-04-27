44 people waiting for beds at Sligo University Hospital

According to the latest trolley watch report from the INMO, there were 44 people waiting at Sligo University Hospital this morning.
A further six were waiting at Letterkenny University Hospital. There are no people recorded waiting for a bed in Cavan General Hospital today.
Nationally, there were 468 people waiting at hospitals across the country today.
