Leitrim Cycling Festival set for May weekend

Leitrim Cycling Festival is getting ready for a weekend of all things bikes May 20-22.
The three-day programme will celebrate bicycles, communities, and the beautiful Leitrim scenery.
There will be workshops on maintaining your bike, upgrading your bike, and how to control your breathing.
The weekend will have food, music and of course good comapny.
A draft programme has been issued but more events are expected to be added int he coming weeks.
