Are An Post waiting for post boxes to be stolen in Leitrim?

An Post has finally responded to queries from Ballinamore Municipal District over missing post boxes in the area but the reply was not welcomed.
After two years of waiting on a reply, An Post has informed Ballinamore area councilors that they will not be replacing post boxes that have gone missing in the locality.
Cllr Enda McGloin who asked for the information initially said there is “no positive commitment to restore them and he is asking An Post to reconsider.”
He noted the boxes went missing from Drumshanbo, Ballinaglera, and Corngeeha. While Cllr McGloin noted the reduction in the volume of the post he asked if An Post have a strategic plan or policy in place or are they “waiting for them to be stolen?”
