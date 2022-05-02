Search

02 May 2022

Sunflower Days in aid of hospices return to Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

02 May 2022 4:33 PM

Together for Hospice, The National Hospice Movement, is delighted to announce that on its 32nd year, Hospice Sunflower Days will return to cities, towns and villages across the country for their on-street collection for the first time in three years on Friday, 10th and Saturday, 11th June 2022 as part of its new 2022 campaign that will combine its traditional collection with its digital ‘in memory’ fundraiser.

The 19 Hospice and Specialist Palliative Homecare Services that are arranging on-street collections for Hospice Sunflower Days are calling on the public to volunteer to help them sell sunflower merchandise on the 10th and 11th June. The digital ‘Sunflower Remembrance Garden’ will also return this year for the 2022 campaign and will be open from Thursday, 12th May until the end of June for the public to make a donation online in memory of a loved one.

Hospice Sunflower Days aims to raise much needed funds for hospices and specialist palliative home care services across Ireland enabling them to continue to provide their personal and loving care to their patients and families. Funds raised through the 2022 campaign will be used to directly support hospice and homecare facilities with all funds raised locally, staying locally. Monies raised will help to purchase new equipment, upgrade hospice facilities, support hospice workers and allow them to continue to provide their vital service free of charge.

Hospice care and home care is all about providing help and support to those living with a life-limiting illness and their families. The person centric care is provided either in specialist units in the hospice or in the person’s own homes with specialist palliative trained home care nurses.

Full details of the hospice or palliative home care service in your local area can be found on the website, www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays

If you would like to volunteer for the on-street collection, please contact your local hospice or specialist palliative home care service today. Full details of the hospice or palliative home care service in your local area can be found on the website, www.togetherforhospice.ie/sunflowerdays

