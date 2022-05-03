Search

03 May 2022

Man in his 40s dies in Donegal crash

Gardai chase minibus along M1 towards Dundalk after airport incident

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

03 May 2022 9:33 AM

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Meenaward near Buncrana, Co. Donegal on Monday, 2nd May 2022 at approximately 10.50pm.

The collision involved two vehicles on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh. The driver of one vehicle, a male aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries. The condition of the passenger, a female aged in her 30s, is described as serious.

The Mountain Road (R244) is currently closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place at Drumfries and Churchlanquarters.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media