Three positive drug tests from Leitrim weekend checkpoints

Garda Checkpoint in Leitrim over the weekend
Leitrim Roads policing unit assisted by personnel from customs carried out Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints as part of bank holiday roads policing operations over the weekend.
Over 50 motorists were tested on Leitrim roads, resulting in four arrests, one positive for alcohol and three positive drug tests. Two of the drugs tests were positive for cocaine, the other for cannabis.
Two drivers were found to be driving unaccompanied on learner permits and their vehicles were detained. Fixed Charge Notices were issued for other road traffic offenses.
