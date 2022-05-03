Coffee morning in aid of Sligo Pride

On Tuesday, May 10TH Sligo Traveller support Group (STSG) are hosting a coffee morning in support of Sligo Pride from 11am-2pm. The event takes place at the STSG office, 1a St Annes, Cranmore Road and all are very much welcome to attend.

Jamie Murphy form Sligo Traveller Support Group said “We are privileged to host the event for Sligo Pride and to support them in some small way to continue the important work that they do in the region in promoting diversity, acceptance, and inclusivity for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Recent tragic events have shown us that its more important than ever to demonstrate solidarity in the face of homophobia and other hate motivated crimes and that all communities need to stand together in the opposition to those who wish to spread division.

"We would also encourage Traveller members of the LGBTQ+ community in the region to attend what will be a safe space for everyone on May 10th. Everyone is more than welcome and we would be delighted to have a good turnout on the day."