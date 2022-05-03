Extra Gardai to cover West Cavan

Two more Garda Sergeants are to be allocated to duties in west Cavan.
Local TD Brendan Smith (FF) says he's received confirmation of the news from Justice Minister. The extra gardai follows an attack on Garda Padraig Scott outside Blacklion in February. No arrests have so far been made.
Deputy Smith says the Sergeants will be stationed in Ballyconnell.
“Following the despicable attack at the end of February on a Member of An Garda Síochána in the Blacklion area I had raised again through Parliamentary Questions in Dáil Éireann the need to provide additional Garda resources to the Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division in view of the unique policing demands of the border region.”
