Search

04 May 2022

Leitrim County Council officials and councillors asked to join in cycle for Bike Week

Leitrim County Council officials and councillors asked to join in cycle for Bike Week

The Rural Cycling Collective is calling for smaller, quieter rural roads to be re-designated as ‘Rothar Roads’

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

04 May 2022 8:33 PM

To mark national Bike Week which runs from 14-22 May this year, Councillors and Council staff across Ireland are being asked by advocacy groups to explore the potential of active travel in their area by cycling a route and identifying areas for improvement using the simple Cycle Route Assessment Tool (CRAC).
The CRAC tool has been developed by members of the Rural Cycling Collective and this initiative is part of the ongoing national Vision for Cycling in Rural Ireland campaign co-led by Leitrim cycling advocate Jo Sachs-Eldridge.


Under the umbrella of the Rural Cycling Collective, community groups the length and breadth of the country are now asking their elected representatives and Council officials with responsibility for road infrastructure to participate in a short cycle during Bike Week this year.
In Leitrim the group is requesting that Councillors and Council staff cycle some of the many miles of quiet, rural roads that can be found across the county.


Jo Sachs-Eldridge of Leitrim Cycling Festival said “There is huge potential in Leitrim to change the way we travel if we could make our rural roads into spaces where people walking and cycling are ‘expected and respected’.
“Simple changes would allow many more of us to cycle to school, to shops, to work, to visit friends.


“I invite anyone to come join me on my cycle to school and see the potential for themselves or to join us at the Leitrim Cycling Festival in Drumshanbo May 20-22 and explore the area by bike.”
The Rural Cycling Collective is calling for smaller, quieter rural roads to be re-designated as ‘Rothar Roads’ with new guidelines on how to share the space to make it safe for everyone.


This campaign to draw attention to the potential for safe and inclusive cycle infrastructure in rural Ireland builds on the groups “Vision” which was launched in September 2020 by Minister for State, Malcolm Noonan and is coordinated by the national cycling advocacy network, Cyclist.ie

Leitrim girl to undergo life-changing surgery this weekend

Leitrim Walkways must look good for tourist season

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media