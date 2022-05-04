Leitrim County Council officials and councillors asked to join in cycle for Bike Week

To mark national Bike Week which runs from 14-22 May this year, Councillors and Council staff across Ireland are being asked by advocacy groups to explore the potential of active travel in their area by cycling a route and identifying areas for improvement using the simple Cycle Route Assessment Tool (CRAC).

The CRAC tool has been developed by members of the Rural Cycling Collective and this initiative is part of the ongoing national Vision for Cycling in Rural Ireland campaign co-led by Leitrim cycling advocate Jo Sachs-Eldridge.



Under the umbrella of the Rural Cycling Collective, community groups the length and breadth of the country are now asking their elected representatives and Council officials with responsibility for road infrastructure to participate in a short cycle during Bike Week this year.

In Leitrim the group is requesting that Councillors and Council staff cycle some of the many miles of quiet, rural roads that can be found across the county.



Jo Sachs-Eldridge of Leitrim Cycling Festival said “There is huge potential in Leitrim to change the way we travel if we could make our rural roads into spaces where people walking and cycling are ‘expected and respected’.

“Simple changes would allow many more of us to cycle to school, to shops, to work, to visit friends.



“I invite anyone to come join me on my cycle to school and see the potential for themselves or to join us at the Leitrim Cycling Festival in Drumshanbo May 20-22 and explore the area by bike.”

The Rural Cycling Collective is calling for smaller, quieter rural roads to be re-designated as ‘Rothar Roads’ with new guidelines on how to share the space to make it safe for everyone.



This campaign to draw attention to the potential for safe and inclusive cycle infrastructure in rural Ireland builds on the groups “Vision” which was launched in September 2020 by Minister for State, Malcolm Noonan and is coordinated by the national cycling advocacy network, Cyclist.ie