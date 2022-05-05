Search

05 May 2022

Garda Open Day in Carrick-on-Shannon

Garda Open Day in Carrick-on-Shannon

Garda Open Day

05 May 2022 1:33 PM

Sligo/Leitrim Garda Division would like to welcome everyone to their Open Day at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on Saturday, May 21.

The event will be open to the public between 12pm and 4pm and will bring together a number of civil and Garda units.

The National and Local Specialised Units will be on location subject to operational requirements. 

Children will be able to get their face painted, fingerprints taken, see the fleet and get a tour of the station plus much more. 

A great day out!

