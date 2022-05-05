Garda Open Day in Carrick-on-Shannon

Garda Open Day
Sligo/Leitrim Garda Division would like to welcome everyone to their Open Day at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on Saturday, May 21.
The event will be open to the public between 12pm and 4pm and will bring together a number of civil and Garda units.
The National and Local Specialised Units will be on location subject to operational requirements.
Children will be able to get their face painted, fingerprints taken, see the fleet and get a tour of the station plus much more.
A great day out!
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.