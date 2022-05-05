Search

05 May 2022

Carrick-on-Shannon hotel confirms contract to accommodate Ukrainian families

The hotel will function as normal

Bush Hotel

The Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

05 May 2022 5:33 PM

The Bush Hotel welcomed a number of Ukrainian families to the hotel late last night (May 4). The hotel in the centre of Carrick-on-Shannon has confirmed to the Leitrim Observer that it has agreed a contract for 12 rooms to be taken over by the Department of Children to accommodate Ukranian refugee families.

The hotel recently changed management from Joe and Rosie Dolan to the Hotels Properties Group.

Sheila O'Riordan, group director of Hotel Properties confirmed the contract for 12 rooms today. She said the rest of the property will "remain fully in trade." She said she could foresee "no major changes" due to the arrangements and added all hotels within the Hotel Properties group are providing some rooms for Ukrainian families.

The hotel now has 42 bedrooms available for booking. She said all staff under the Dolan management of the hotel have remained on, some with 20 -30 years of experience and she is looking forward to getting to know all involved.

Ms O'Riordan, a native of Carrick-on-Shannon said a number of families arrived at the historic hotel last night and are "settling in well."

There was some speculation due to the unavailability of rooms at The Bush Hotel for the Summer months through online booking servers this week. Ms O'Riordan explained that this was an issue related to the change of management and IT system, she said there are lots of rooms still available for booking over Summer and all systems should be working as normal today.

Ms O'Riordan says that she and hotel group are "look forward to continuing the work done by the Dolan family over the last 30 years." She said they do have "some plans to make improvements" but these will be announced after they have all settled in.

The Department of Equality has confirmed it is contracting temporary hotel accommodation across the county in order to accommodate people fleeing war in Ukraine as the need arises.

Garda Open Day in Carrick-on-Shannon

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media