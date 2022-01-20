Baby on the way? 12 sweet and stylish buys you’ll both love

Creating a nursery where both parent and little one feel right at home is one of those joyous home projects, where pampering, playtime and small pleasures blend easily together.

Naturally, it takes a little bit of effort and outlay, but not only will styling up their special sanctuary will bring a lasting touch of soothing cheer, catering to your child’s every need within the design will help make those sleepless nights easier to cope with.

Here’s 12 nursery treasures we’re loving right now…

1. 2022 Dated Bear, £15, The White Company

Baby’s first teddy… mark the moment with this adorable bear in winter white. So sweet!

2. Personalised Kids Chair, £12.99, Studio

Great for gifting or styling up their nursery, this charming chair loves a soft toy and can be seated by their favourite play station or crafting desk.

3. Leander Linea Nursery 3 Piece Furniture Set in Beech, £1,527, Cuckooland

This chic trio is ideal, featuring a changing table, baby dresser and cot in stylish beech. The cot comes with a detachable side rail, three positions and the option to transform their small bed into a sofa.

4. Celeste & Fae Rocking Unicorn (9 months +) by Little Bird Told Me, £130, The Rocking Horse Toy Shop

A rocking horse to call their own, this one comes with ‘Fae’ the fairy for a pocket-sized sprinkling of stardust.

5. Personalised Panelled Wooden Toy Chest with Hinged Lid, £29.99, Studio

This wooden toy chest makes tidying toys away child’s play – and they’ll love that it has their name on it.

6. Wild & Stone You Are My Sunshine Weaning Bowl & Spoon Set – Yellow, £15.95, Quince & Cook

An easy fix for feeding time, this clever weaning bowl comes with a removable non-slip suction base that can be stuck to a high chair or table to make mealtimes less messy.

7. ‘The Final Frontier’ Blue Children’s wallpaper, £60 per roll, Paper Boy Wallpaper

A wonder wall of alien invasions? We’re in. Plus this sci-fi kid’s wallpaper can be accessorised with matching cushions or lampshade for extra special effects.

8. Astronaut Iduna Baby Cot Mobile, £51.50 (was £62.90), Beaumonde

Meanwhile, aspiring astronauts can set their sights on this space-themed mobile, for sweet dreams filled with planetary adventure.

9. Bunny Baby Blanket, Pink, £36, The White Company

Soft and snuggy with bouncing bunnies galore, there’s even a pom-pom tail in the mix on this oh-so cute baby blanket.

10. Ickle Bubba Wigwam Bundle, £59.99, Studio

Who wouldn’t want to tuck themselves away inside this teepee? So much fun, it comes with a padded playmat, two novelty cushions, bunting and tie backs for playing peeky-a-boo.

11. Constellations Winter Sleeping Bag Yellow by Baby Bites, £78, Iamfy

This sweet sleeping bag in sunshine yellow will keep your sprog comfortably warm and snug. Suitable for babies, one to 18 months.

12. Growing Green Activity Arch in Sky by Nododinoz, £89.95, Ella James (available from February)

Swinging sensory toys will encourage your little one to reach out and touch. This super sweet one is suitable for newborns and up to 18 months.