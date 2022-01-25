Search

25 Jan 2022

The top hassle-free holidays as Covid restrictions ease

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 1:25 PM

Preparing for a holiday has always been a bit nerve-wracking, but travelling during the pandemic has become a military operation. There are forms to fill, tests to take – with headaches intensified by the risk rules can change with a lightning flash, resulting in two weeks spent in state-run accommodation rather than bathing beneath the sun.

But as restrictions ease across England and Scotland, there’s a promise of hassle-free holidays in the months to come. The government has announced from February 11, all fully vaccinated travellers entering the UK will no longer be required to take Covid tests. In addition, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has promised passenger locator forms will become much easier to complete.

With all pre-departure PCR tests dropped in early 2022 for the fully vaccinated, entering the UK will be much more of a breeze.

But what about the destination you plan to visit? As other countries continue to impose restrictions – ranging from straightforward testing to a minefield of form-filling and hoop-jumping – it’s important to think carefully about where you plan to go in the next few months.

Here’s our pick of (almost) paperless, pain-free getaways…

Mexico

Tour operator Black Tomato recommends this spicy Latin American country if you want to travel like it’s 2019: with no vaccination requirements, no testing and no paperwork, it’s the happy holiday experience we once knew.

Combine ancient Mayan ruins with modern-day beach-bumming on a seven-day Yucatán Peninsula trip, splitting time between seeing sites such as Chichen Itza and the Great Pyramid at Uxmal, and lazing at luxury resorts including the Rosewood Mayakoba.

When: The optimum time to travel is from now until May.

How: From £5,100 per person (two sharing) including breakfast, flights and private transfers. (blacktomato.com; +44 207 426 9888)

Egypt

Anyone who’s been double (or triple) jabbed is eligible to explore the Great Pyramids of Giza, or the magnificent temple of Abu Simbel within a matter of hours. Egyptian authorities require either proof of vaccination status (the NHS app is accepted) or a negative PCR taken within 72 hours of departure.

Experts in the region, Abercrombie & Kent, offer a five-night Classic Nile trip, cruising between Luxor and Aswan in the sumptuous Sanctuary Nile Adventurer. Stop off to see temples and take a sailing trip in a traditional felucca.

When: The optimum time to travel is from now until May.

How: From £2,315 per person (two sharing), including full-board accommodation on the boat, transfers and flights. (abercrombiekent.co.uk; +44 1242 547 900)

Costa Rica

Perhaps it’s the colourful wildlife, credible efforts to protect the environment or cruisy entry requirements – Costa Rica is proving to be a hit with tourists venturing out after long stints spent at home.

All vaccinated travellers from the UK can enter without mandatory insurance, and there’s not a piece of paperwork in sight.

Endorsed by primatologist and wildlife hero Jane Goodall, G Adventures’ 16-day Costa Rica Adventure escorted group holiday includes dolphin spotting on the coast of Quepos, night walks in Sarapiqui Rainforest and boat trips around jungle lagoons in Tortuguero.

When: Various departures throughout the year.

How: From £1339 per person, including accommodation, activities, guide and some meals. Excludes flights. (gadventures.com; 0870 999 0144)

