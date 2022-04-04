Search

04 Apr 2022

11 of the best eggs for Easter

11 of the best eggs for Easter

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 10:25 AM

It’s the most tempting time of the year and the array of dreamy chocolatey delights makes you want to seek, savour… and sneakily save something for yourself.

Here’s what’s in our Easter parade, with a delicious egg for every chocolate lover of the family…

1. Best for kids

With a choice of fillings from Chocolate Mix to Swedish Pick & Mix, Peter Rabbit & Friends, Promenix Reusable Easter Egg, £13.50, Gava, offers a Scandi-style sugar fix with different treats to suit their taste.

2. Best for teens

Framed with starry sprinkles, Funfetti Filled Easter Egg, £21.99 (500g), Cutter & Squidge, features creamy caramel ganache-filled eggs and cute caramel and honeycomb pink white chocolate dream bar eggs, once they’ve cracked open the milk chocolate shell.

3. Best for animal lovers

Beyond the beautiful bouquets, Fortnum & Mason’s Decorated Easter Egg Trio, £55 (270g) includes three eggs made from milk, white and dark chocolate, with a collection of corresponding chocolate animals nestling inside.

4. Best for eco-warriors

With 5% from the sale of each egg going towards The Ocean Giants ProgrammeChococo’s Milk Chocolate Ocean Easter Egg, £13 (175g), is a firm favourite with its milk chocolate turtles and starfish.

5. Best for romantics

An Easter egg in full bloom, this Milk Chocolate Spring Flowers Egg, £32, Bettys, is hand-decorated with bluebells, narcissi and other spring flowers so picture perfect, it’s a real show of affection.

6. Best for biscuit lovers

The M&S ‘more chocolate than biscuit’ Extremely Chocolatey Milk Chocolate Rounds have been household favourites for years (they sell 110,000 packs a week…). And now, they’ve brought out an egg. Celebrating 20 years of the infamous bicky, the Extrememly Chocolatey Biscuity Egg, £8, is a surefire hit.

7. Best for fitness fans

Hotel Chocolat have teamed up with My Protein to bring you a protein-packed Easter treat… My Protein x Hotel Chocolat Luxury Chocolate Egg, £19.99, packs a punch with 44g of protein. As an added bonus, it comes with two bars of chocolate: Chocolate & Salted Caramel and Chocolate Orange.

8.  Best for Baileys lovers

A Belgian chocolate Easter egg in the guise of a sundae, Baileys Sundae Egg, £10, Ocado, is topped with chocolate buttons and salted caramel crispies, with the taste of Baileys Original Irish Cream at its heart.

9. Best for sharing

A dozen chocolate pralines to pass around, who can resist these speckled eggs wrapped in a thin, crisp sugar-crusted shell? Praline Quails Eggs, £10, Dukeshill.

10. Best for treating yourself

There could be squabbles over this glittering golden treat, so it’s much better to hold onto the Chirpy Chicks Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, £19.95, Fortnum & Mason and self-gift. Inside, you’ll find three solid milk chocolate chicks to celebrate the joy of Easter.

11. Best for those on a budget

For those who prefer their egg shapes flat (and luxuriously thick) these Moser Roth Egg Slabs, £3.99 each, Aldi, are quite the bargain. Available in White & Blonde Chocolate, Dark Chocolate with Raspberry or Milk & White Chocolate, we simply can’t get enough of them.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media