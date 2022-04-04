Search

04 Apr 2022

15 ways to help children fall in love with reading from a young age

Losing yourself in a good book can be a wonderful escape when times are tough, and it’s never too early to start learning to love reading.

Avid reader the Duchess of Cornwall has emphasised the importance of learning how to read early in life. “The earlier you can learn, the better,” she told author Daisy Buchanan for her online Reading Room group. “I think that’s very much a parent’s job, to get children reading very young by reading to them, because however young you are, you absorb stories. The more stories you absorb, the more interested you’re going to be in the future.”

The Duchess is a patron of BookTrust (booktrust.org.uk), and the charity’s CEO, Diana Gerald, says: “It’s never too early to start reading with your child. Reading together at an early age can help with brain development, habit formation and be a great way for families to bond with their children.

“Children who read are happier, healthier, more empathetic, and more creative. They also do better at school.”

These are some ways you can help children learn to love reading…

1. It’s never too early

Babies might not understand the words in books, but they’ll love hearing your voice and looking at the pictures. “It’s never too early to start sharing books with children – talk to your bump or even your newborn,” suggests Gerald. “Babies will enjoy singing rhymes, books with black and white images, cloth books, and books with flaps to lift.”

In England and Wales, ask your health visitor or library where you can pick up a free Bookstart Baby Pack, which includes books and advice about reading to babies.

2. Join a library

90S Nerd GIF by chuber channel - Find & Share on GIPHY

Join your local library to take advantage of their huge supply of books, as well as special events for children. “Libraries are full of fantastic books and librarians can help you choose the right books for you and your child,” Gerald points out.

3. Follow the Bath, Book, Bed routine

Read a story to your baby or child at bedtime every night, and follow the Bath, Book, Bed routine – with BookTrust saying a regular nightly bedtime routine is associated with improved sleep in young children.

4. Remember books aren’t just for bedtime

“Storytime can be any time – you don’t have to wait for bedtime,” Gerald says.

5. Enjoy picture books together

As your child gets older, get them to look at picture books with you – and remember you don’t just have to read the words on the page, you can also look for interesting or funny things in the pictures. “In their early years, picture books can be a lot of fun, but don’t worry if your child gets distracted or chews the book – that’s perfectly normal!” says Gerald.

6. Just a few minutes reading is worthwhile

Try read with your child even if you don’t have much time. Gerald stresses: “Even just a few minutes of reading can make a huge difference.”

7. Let children choose what to read

“Get the children to pick the book,” suggest Gerald. “Choosing a story is fun, and they might be more excited if it’s their choice. Perhaps they may be interested in a book that’s connected to a favourite film or TV programme.”

8. Eliminate distractions

Sit close together, get your child to hold the book and turn the pages, and make sure you switch off screens before you start reading. Having no distractions will make it easier for both of you to enjoy the story.

9. Ask questions and talk about the book

BookTrust says picture books can be a great way to talk through your child’s fears and worries, and help them deal with their emotions. Encourage them to talk about any issues books raise, and ask how they feel about things in the story.

10. Get other family members involved

It’s not just parents who can share stories with children – older brothers and sisters, grandparents and aunts and uncles can read with kids, too. “Parents play a critical role in nurturing reading habits early on, but children need a wide range of reading role models to inspire them to pick up their next book,” explains Gerald.

11. Read yourself

As well as reading to their children, parents should be good role models by reading themselves. BookTrust says it doesn’t matter what the reading material is – anything from a newspaper to a recipe in a cookbook is fine.

12. Give books as presents and encourage swaps

As well as gifting books, encourage your children and their friends to swap books with each other, as this can get them talking about what they’re reading.

13. Have a family bookshelf

If you have space, BookTrust recommends having bookshelves in children’s bedrooms as well as a main family bookshelf, so books are visible and easily obtainable throughout the house. But don’t panic if your child reads the same book over and over again – that’s totally normal.

14. Keep reading together

You can continue reading with children, even when they’re a bit older – BookTrust suggests the Harry Potter books or A Series Of Unfortunate Events.

15. Have fun!

Remember there’s no right or wrong way to read a story, as long as you and your child are enjoying it. “Remember to have fun – bring stories to life with silly voices and faces, your children will love it,” promises Gerald.

