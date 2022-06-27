TV gardener Frances Tophill: How to create a sustainable garden out of old junk and rich planting

TV gardener Frances Tophill, a regular on BBC Gardeners’ World, is well qualified to advise on how to reuse, reclaim and recycle.
She’s just won Best Show Garden at BBC Gardeners’ World Live at the NEC, Birmingham – where her sustainable, post-industrial garden for a modern world featured lush planting alongside locally sourced, reclaimed and recycled materials, including an old cement mixer, a collection of old sinks and a radiator.
The garden, whose plants were supplied by Hillier (hillier.co.uk), featured an apple tree, hazels, birches, alder and aspen, all native trees for nesting birds and for maximising wildlife diversity – a core part of her aim.
“This whole garden is based on sustainability, and harnessing every little bit of eco system we can to provide for wildlife is part of that,” Tophill notes.
Tempted to take on some of Tophill’s ideas in your own garden? Here’s how…
Cement mixers
Instead of buying an expensive pot, pick up an old cement mixer from a reclamation yard or recycling centre. It can make a great alternative to a Greek urn, particularly in a dry garden, resting on gravel. Grow drought-tolerant plants such as rosemary in it and you won’t go far wrong.
“The cement mixer in the show garden was my sister’s that she gave to me,” Tophill recalls. “We all have stuff lying around that we can reuse.”
Butler sinks
“You could put a load of old Butler sinks together to make a big pond, or you could just have one or two to make a little pond,” she suggests.
Old tins
Old radiators
You can use old radiators as a framework for a bug hotel if you stuff twigs through the slats for habitat, adding tiles, bricks and pots (whole or broken), teasels and twigs on top. Just make sure it’s secure by building a framework around it if you need to.
Steps into shade
If you find old metal reclaimed steps you want to use as a feature, plant ferns underneath for a cool, shady feel along with earth nuts, which are shade-lovers and great habitat for ground beetles and ground-nesting solitary bees, she suggests.
Architecture and surface
Reclaimed wood can be used to make raised beds, cold frames and other items for gardens. The gravel path in Tophill’s garden was made from old smashed-up brick dust. “Even the honeycomb that goes underneath it to secure it and make it accessible is 100% recycled plastic.”
“We found other stuff on Freecycle.org and Facebook Marketplace. It’s a mixture of stuff we all had lying around. It was a fun challenge to find out how we use reclaimed materials in a creative way.”
Going green
If you want a cool, lush area, Tophill prefers the colour green.
“You can go for silvery greens and evergreen greens like myrtle and tea plants (Camellia sinensis). Then have accents of colour with plants which are edible, like calendula and perennial mountain tagetes, enhanced with Canary perennial foxgloves, which are pollinator-friendly. They aren’t native but they are great for nectar.”
Peat-free progress
All the plants Tophill used were grown peat-free, and it’s not as difficult to buy peat-free as it once was, she says.
“Every plant is peat-free, which we thought would be more of a challenge than it was. It was reassuring that loads of nurseries, including Hillier, are pretty much 100% peat-free. On a trade level that is happening, which is great news.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.