01 Sept 2022

Give your space a fresh face with a bolt of indigo blue

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 8:55 AM

It may have long been a wardrobe essential, but indigo blue can work wonders in the world of interiors too.

Introducing inky shades and decos to your scheme can really set an atmospheric tone, conjuring thoughts of oceans and dusky skies. From striking contrasts to harmonious washes, glazes and trimmings, indigo blue furnishings feel fresh, modern and fluid too – not to mention timeless.

Like pulling on your favourite pair of jeans, it’s a colour that goes with pretty much everything. Here’s how to get the look…

1. Denby 12 Piece Blue Haze Coupe Tableware Set, £194, Next

Stylish stoneware makes for a great investment, and this durable dinnerware is built to last. Handcrafted at the Denby Pottery factory, the Blue Haze collection is suitable for the dishwasher, microwave, oven and freezer. Set includes four dinner plates, small plates and cereal bowls.

2. Blue Ceramic Gluggle Jug Mini, £10, Oliver Bonas

We’re completely hooked on this gorgeous ‘glug glug’ jug, which makes a similar sound when you pour liquid from it. Plus the colour is perfectly in tune with wild blue flowers.

3. Yala Indigo Blue Wine Glasses – Set of 4, £44.50, Kayu Home

Even if you favour clear crystal for a chilled glass of rosé, these deep blue wine glasses have an aura of opulence, with their attractive hammered effect.

4. Blue Flutterby Window Film, from £11.50, Purlfrost

A creative way to enhance your window dressing, especially if you don’t have a room with a view or need a bit more privacy. This eye-catching Flutterby design’s taken from photographs of real blue butterflies. Beautiful.

5. Rope Set of 4 Dinner Candles designed by Lex Pott, £27, MADE.com

For a fancy flame and colour combo, slick up your candle holder with these trendy sculptured candles.

6. Blue Glass and Satin Brass Base Table Lamp, £35, JD Williams

Moody blue lighting creates a calming ambience, and this stylish dark-blue glass stand, with its brass detailing and satin shade, looks designer – minus the price tag.

7. The Memo Board – Landscape, Cobalt Blue – designed by Peg & Board, £80. MADE.com

With shelving and pegs for memos, to-do lists and visuals, decluttering your desk has never been easier – or more stylish.

8. Sequin Fan Cushion, £17, J D Williams

With a showy, peacock design and sequin detailing, this handsome cushion will glam up an accent chair or plain sofa.

9. Medium Mhairi Set of 3 Stoneware Vases – Blue, £45, Cult Furniture

Creative touches, such as grouping these curvy shapes, bring a little bit of whimsy to a sideboard or table setting. And it only takes the addition of a sprig or two to make a statement.

10. Mya 3-Seater Sofa in Indigo Blue – Simply Velvet, £699, DFS

A plush velvet sofa to sink into, this sofa’s memory foam topped seat cushions offer elevated comfort and support. And with the black gloss piano feet and button back detail, this indigo blue shade looks and feels lavish.

11. Whale Of A Time Wallpaper in Ocean Blue, £45, Lust Home

If you’re feeling adventurous, this whale print design makes a brilliant addition to a bedroom or bathroom. Team with crisp white bed linen, wicker furniture and sun-bleached wood for a seafaring vibe.

12. George Home Matt Navy Dispenser, £5, and Matt Navy Tumbler, £3, Direct.asda

Somehow, blue bathroom accessories seem to have the edge, especially when you pair them together.

News

