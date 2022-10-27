12 ways to cosy up at home with wintry woodland wonders

With a happy balance of creature comforts and woodland themed decos, it’s easy to capture the laid-back vibes of country living – wherever you live.

Just as being amongst nature and wildlife can bring a sense of calm, we can channel these feelings in our interiors, creating a welcome refuge from the stresses of modern life – not to mention a wealth of creative inspiration in the run up to Christmas.

Whether you’re looking to create a log cabin feel, add a touch of rustic charm or chill-out zone to snuggle up with a winter warmer, these pieces light the way for wintry wonder…

1. EcoPot Disney Winnie The Pooh ‘Hundred Acre Wood’ – 23 Litre – Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles, £14.99, Jardinopia

This sweet eco-friendly plant pot offers a whimsy escape to the woods – and chrysanthemums can be switched for poinsettias, as soon as they land in the shops.

2. Set of 2 Gemstone Leaf Hiball Glasses, £10, Studio

Ideal for green smoothie recipes, these highballs will also love a Bloody Mary, especially with a celery stalk and green olives for garnish.

3. Emma Bridgewater Oak French Bowl, £21; Grey Partridge 8 ½ Inch Plate, £19, and Cock Pheasant Medium Pasta Bowl, £24 (other items from a selection), Emma Bridgewater

English earthenware at its most joyous, this new Oak collection imbibes thoughts of crunching through fallen leaves, Sunday roasts and chestnut stuffing. Lots.

4. Woodland Oven Glove, Navy, £14, Fatface

A kitchen essential for soup season and hot pots.

5. Wooden Pillar Candle Stick, £5, Antler Tealight Holder, £4, Stag Tealight Holder, £5, and Artichoke Ornament, £8, B&M stores

Ideal if you want to introduce texture and a warm glow, these wooden candlesticks and tealights have an appealing country twist.

6. Art For The Home Stag Wooden Plaque, £35, Next

This handsome fellow projects the wonder of the wilderness and can be left unadorned, or hung over a sideboard and finished with a collection of rustic tools.

7. Stag Luxury Merino Throw, £99.95, Annabel James

When you’re cosying up in your snug chair and slippers and want to treat yourself, this super-soft merino throw in a reversible cream and grey stag design could be your best buy.

8. George Berber Cushion, £10 (other items from a selection), Direct.asda

For when you’re pulling all your log cabin-inspired furnishings together, a tufted Berber-style cushion works beautifully with luxe wood tones.

9. Stag Table Lamp, £65, Studio

A statement piece and object of desire, we love this handsome white stag topped with a designer-look grey linen drum shade. Imagine him posing proudly on a wooden side table, with a white shaggy rug underneath.

10. Glass Decanter with Stag’s Head, £69.95, At Home in the Country

You can never have too many decanters, especially if you’re planning on throwing some stylish winter soirees – or reaching for a dram of whisky to put a twinkle in your eye.

11. Green Brushed Cotton Stag Duvet Set, from £20, Grey Brushed Cotton Stag Duvet Set, from £20, and Oakwood Brown Throw, £20, B&M stores

Brushed cotton is hailed for holding in the warmth, and mixing and matching green and grey creates a striking contrast. A reclaimed wood headboard and string lights really complete the look.

12. Natural History Museum Woodland Journal Wallpaper, £12 per roll, Dunelm

A feature wall of woodland finds provides the perfect backdrop for nature book or wildlife photography collections. Otherwise, you can just enjoy the fabulous flora and fauna in their new natural habitat – your home!