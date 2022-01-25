In pictures: Celebrations take place in Limerick to mark Robert Burns Night

CELEBRATIONS are taking place in Limerick tonight to mark Robert Burns Night.
It’s the first time in two years an 'in-person' event has taken place in Limerick to celebrate Scotland's national poet.
Organised by Mungret man Michael Potter, this year’s celebration is taking place at Dolan's pub on the Dock Road in the city.
Robert Burns Night celebrations have been held, across the globe, since 1801, five years after the death of the ‘Scottish Bard’.
