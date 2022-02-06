Search

06 Feb 2022

Car crashes into Limerick church; two hospitalised

Car crashes into Limerick church; two hospitalised

The scene of the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

06 Feb 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

TWO males have been hospitalised after a car they were travelling in crashed into the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this Sunday morning shortly after 1am. Five appliances from Limerick and Fire and Rescue Service in the city and Rathkeale, ambulance personnel and gardai all attended.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they attended a single car road traffic collision that occurred at Patrickswell Chuch at approximately 1.10am this morning, Sunday February 6.

"Two males, one in his teens and the other in his 20s, were brought to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for their injuries. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.

The photograph above, taken this Sunday morning, shows where the car collided with the building. A crack in the wall can be seen where the impact occurred.

Man arrested and charged following theft from church in Limerick village

Local Fine Gael councillor, Dan McSweeney said he has spoken to a number of neighbours after the accident occurred.

"To say the least it has shaken the locals in the area. I do hope both the occupants of the car are not seriously injured and make a full recovery.

"There is some structural damage to the church which will be assessed over the coming days with the hope that this damage is not too extensive, said Cllr McSweeney.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media